Restraining Order have released their Audiotree Live Session. The band played “Should’ve Known”, “Fight Back”, “Misled”, “Addicted (Reprise)”, “Left Unsaid”, “Another Better Day”, “On The Run”, “Wouldn’t You Agree?”, “What Will You Do”, “Broken Voice Box”, “Don’t Really Think”, and “Addicted to This Life”. The session was recorded live on September 12, 2023 in Chicago. Check out the video below.