Check out Chilton's new album!

Today, we are psyched to debut the new album by Chilton!

Chilton's new self-titled album is fast, raw, ragged, and melodic. That is, it is right up your alley if you are reading it. We will add that songs like "mouth to Ear" have huge crushing riffs that could fit on a Mastodn album and "One More to Go" has the pop-pep of, dare we say, Green Day… and then it spins out into a freak circle pit smash. Pretty cool! This album is hard, but also nice.

Speaking to Punknews about the track, the band's Josh Carothers said, ""Our new album carries with it the same essence as our 1st release “Little Birds”, Question ALL levels of information in order to be your own best authority. Personal life experience, hidden history, past life recall, heartbreak, the marketing of tragedies and more, ALL wrapped up in an aggressive, melodic, intricate, heart pounding package. Thanks for listening! Chilton, Loves you!"

Chilton's new album is out TODAY and You can pick it up at Dead Broke Records right now!

The band has two celebratory shows coming up: Saturday Jan 27th @Slash Run (Washington, DC) w/ the MostlyDead & Bloodstainedteeth; Sunday Jan 28th @ Bakers Falls (NYC) w/ "Cinema Cinema, and DAD… and you can hear the whole LP below, RIGHT NOW!