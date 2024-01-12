Episode #648.65 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, John regales Em with tales from the Gilligan’s Island-themed Froggy show. They also talk about chip trucks, Teens In Trouble’s new video, the Totally Tubular Tour, and A.I. Listen to the episode below!
