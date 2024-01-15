Say Anything add AJJ and Greet Death to upcoming '…Is A Real Boy' 20th anniversary US tour

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
Say Anything have announced the openers for their upcoming US tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2004 album …Is A Real Boy . AJJ and Greet Death will be joining them on all dates. The band has also released a video for “Alive With The Glory Of Love” which features the storyboards for the original video. Check out the updated dates and video below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 27
|House of Blues
|Dallas, TX
|Apr 28
|House of Blues
|Houston, TX
|Apr 30
|The Eastern
|Atlanta, GA
|May 01
|Hard Rock Orlando
|Orlando, FL
|May 03
|The Rtiz Raleigh
|Raleigh, NC
|May 04
|The Fillmore
|Philadelphia, PA
|May 05
|The Fillmore
|Silver Spring, MD
|May 07
|KEMBA Live!
|Columbus, OH
|May 08
|Stage AE
|Pittsburgh, PA
|May 10
|Brooklyn Paramount
|Brooklyn, NY
|May 11
|The Wellmont
|Montclair, NJ
|May 12
|MGM Music Hall at Fenway
|Boston, MA
|May 14
|House of Blues
|Cleveland, OH
|May 15
|Masonic Temple Theatre
|Detroit, MI
|May 17
|Aragon Ballroom
|Chicago, IL
|May 18
|The Pageant
|St. Louis, MO
|May 19
|Ryman Auditorium
|Nashville, TN
|Jun 13
|Uptown Theater
|Kansas City, MO
|Jun 14
|Fillmore Auditorium
|Denver, CO
|Jun 15
|The Depot
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Jun 17
|Showbox SoDo
|Seattle, WA
|Jun 18
|Revolution Hall
|Portland, OR
|Jun 19
|Revolution Hall
|Portland, OR
|Jun 21
|The Masonic
|San Francisco, CA
|Jun 22
|The Wiltern
|Los Angeles, CA
|Jun 24
|House of Blues
|Anaheim, CA
|Jun 26
|The Van Buren
|Phoenix, AZ
|Jun 28
|Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre
|Austin, TX
|Jun 29
|Tannahill’s Tavern and Music Hall
|Fort Worth, TX