Say Anything add AJJ and Greet Death to upcoming '…Is A Real Boy' 20th anniversary US tour

, Posted by 11 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Say Anything have announced the openers for their upcoming US tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2004 album …Is A Real Boy . AJJ and Greet Death will be joining them on all dates. The band has also released a video for “Alive With The Glory Of Love” which features the storyboards for the original video. Check out the updated dates and video below.