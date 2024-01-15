Say Anything add AJJ and Greet Death to upcoming '…Is A Real Boy' 20th anniversary US tour

Say Anything
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by

Say Anything have announced the openers for their upcoming US tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2004 album …Is A Real Boy . AJJ and Greet Death will be joining them on all dates. The band has also released a video for “Alive With The Glory Of Love” which features the storyboards for the original video. Check out the updated dates and video below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 27House of BluesDallas, TX
Apr 28House of BluesHouston, TX
Apr 30The EasternAtlanta, GA
May 01Hard Rock OrlandoOrlando, FL
May 03The Rtiz RaleighRaleigh, NC
May 04The FillmorePhiladelphia, PA
May 05The FillmoreSilver Spring, MD
May 07KEMBA Live!Columbus, OH
May 08Stage AEPittsburgh, PA
May 10Brooklyn ParamountBrooklyn, NY
May 11The WellmontMontclair, NJ
May 12MGM Music Hall at FenwayBoston, MA
May 14House of BluesCleveland, OH
May 15Masonic Temple TheatreDetroit, MI
May 17Aragon BallroomChicago, IL
May 18The PageantSt. Louis, MO
May 19Ryman AuditoriumNashville, TN
Jun 13Uptown TheaterKansas City, MO
Jun 14Fillmore AuditoriumDenver, CO
Jun 15The DepotSalt Lake City, UT
Jun 17Showbox SoDoSeattle, WA
Jun 18Revolution HallPortland, OR
Jun 19Revolution HallPortland, OR
Jun 21The MasonicSan Francisco, CA
Jun 22The WilternLos Angeles, CA
Jun 24House of BluesAnaheim, CA
Jun 26The Van BurenPhoenix, AZ
Jun 28Stubb’s Waller Creek AmphitheatreAustin, TX
Jun 29Tannahill’s Tavern and Music HallFort Worth, TX