The Dollyrots release lyric video for “Tonight With You”, announce US tour

The Dollyrots
by

The Dollyrots have released a lyric video for their song “Tonight With You”. The song is off their album Night Owls which was released in 2023. The Dollyrots will be touring the US later this month with Bowling For Soup and Lit and will be touring the US in March with Gymshorts. Check out the video and dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
1/21RevolutionFt Lauderdale, FLw/Bowling For Soup, Lit
1/23Vinyl Music HallPensacola, FLw/Bowling For Soup, Lit
1/24Southport HallNew Orleans, LAw/Bowling For Soup, Lit
1/25Ponte Verde Concert HallPonte Verde, FLw/Bowling For Soup, Lit
1/26Hard Rock LiveOrlando, FLw/Bowling For Soup, Lit
1/28Jannus LiveSt. Petersburg, FLw/Bowling For Soup, Lit
3/7X-Ray ArcadeCudahy, WIw/Gymshorts
3/8James Ballentine “Uptown” VFWMinneapolis, MNw/Gymshorts
3/9Reggie’sChicago, ILw/Gymshorts
3/10Old Rock HouseSt. Louis, MOw/Gymshorts
3/11Night ShopBloomington, ILw/Gymshorts
3/12Southgate HouseNewport, KYw/Gymshorts
3/13Melody HouseIndianapolis,with Gymshorts
3/14Rumba CaféColumbus, OHw/Gymshorts
3/15SanctuaryDetroit, MIw/local support
3/16Beachland TavernCleveland, OHw/local support