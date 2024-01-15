The Dollyrots release lyric video for “Tonight With You”, announce US tour

by Em Moore
The Dollyrots have released a lyric video for their song “Tonight With You”. The song is off their album Night Owls which was released in 2023. The Dollyrots will be touring the US later this month with Bowling For Soup and Lit and will be touring the US in March with Gymshorts. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|1/21
|Revolution
|Ft Lauderdale, FL
|w/Bowling For Soup, Lit
|1/23
|Vinyl Music Hall
|Pensacola, FL
|w/Bowling For Soup, Lit
|1/24
|Southport Hall
|New Orleans, LA
|w/Bowling For Soup, Lit
|1/25
|Ponte Verde Concert Hall
|Ponte Verde, FL
|w/Bowling For Soup, Lit
|1/26
|Hard Rock Live
|Orlando, FL
|w/Bowling For Soup, Lit
|1/28
|Jannus Live
|St. Petersburg, FL
|w/Bowling For Soup, Lit
|3/7
|X-Ray Arcade
|Cudahy, WI
|w/Gymshorts
|3/8
|James Ballentine “Uptown” VFW
|Minneapolis, MN
|w/Gymshorts
|3/9
|Reggie’s
|Chicago, IL
|w/Gymshorts
|3/10
|Old Rock House
|St. Louis, MO
|w/Gymshorts
|3/11
|Night Shop
|Bloomington, IL
|w/Gymshorts
|3/12
|Southgate House
|Newport, KY
|w/Gymshorts
|3/13
|Melody House
|Indianapolis,
|with Gymshorts
|3/14
|Rumba Café
|Columbus, OH
|w/Gymshorts
|3/15
|Sanctuary
|Detroit, MI
|w/local support
|3/16
|Beachland Tavern
|Cleveland, OH
|w/local support