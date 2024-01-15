Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
DFL have announced European tour dates for this summer. The band reissued My Crazy Life in 2023 and released their EP YRUDFL in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|30.05
|Rhiz
|Wien, AT (w/Versus The World)
|31.05
|SBAM Fest
|Wels, AT
|01.06
|SBAM Fest
|Stuttgart, DE
|02.06
|Booze Cruise
|Hamburg, DE
|03.06
|Trixxxter
|Berlin, DE
|04.06
|AJZ
|Erfurt, DE (w/Versus The World)
|05.06
|Bla
|Bonn, DE (w/Angry Youth Elite)
|06.06.
|Gebaude 9
|Koln, DE (w/Snuff)
|07.06
|Monster Records
|Hannover, DE (w/Angry Youth Elite)
|08.06
|Bastard Club
|Osnabruck, DE (w/Snuff)