DFL announce European tour
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

DFL have announced European tour dates for this summer. The band reissued My Crazy Life in 2023 and released their EP YRUDFL in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
30.05RhizWien, AT (w/Versus The World)
31.05SBAM FestWels, AT
01.06SBAM FestStuttgart, DE
02.06Booze CruiseHamburg, DE
03.06TrixxxterBerlin, DE
04.06AJZErfurt, DE (w/Versus The World)
05.06BlaBonn, DE (w/Angry Youth Elite)
06.06.Gebaude 9Koln, DE (w/Snuff)
07.06Monster RecordsHannover, DE (w/Angry Youth Elite)
08.06Bastard ClubOsnabruck, DE (w/Snuff)