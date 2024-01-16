Kim Gordon announces new solo album, shares “Bye Bye” video

by Em Moore
Kim Gordon has announced that she will be releasing her second solo album. It is called The Collective and will be out on March 8 via Matador Records. She has also released a video for her first single “Bye Bye” which was directed by Clara Balzary. Kim Gordon will be playing some US shows in March and released her first solo record No Home Record in 2019. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.
The Collective Tracklist
1. BYE BYE
2. The Candy House
3. I Don’t Miss My Mind
4. I’m a Man
5. Trophies
6. It’s Dark Inside
7. Psychedelic Orgasm
8. Tree House
9. Shelf Warmer
10. The Believers
11. Dream Dollar
|Date
|City
|Venue
|March 21
|Burlington, VA
|Higher Ground
|March 22
|Washington, D.C.
|Black Cat
|March 23
|Queens, NY
|Knockdown Center
|March 27
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Regent Theater
|March 29
|Ventura, CA
|Music Hall
|March 30
|San Francisco, CA
|Fillmore