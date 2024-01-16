Kim Gordon announces new solo album, shares “Bye Bye” video

Kim Gordon
by

Kim Gordon has announced that she will be releasing her second solo album. It is called The Collective and will be out on March 8 via Matador Records. She has also released a video for her first single “Bye Bye” which was directed by Clara Balzary. Kim Gordon will be playing some US shows in March and released her first solo record No Home Record in 2019. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.

The Collective Tracklist

1. BYE BYE

2. The Candy House

3. I Don’t Miss My Mind

4. I’m a Man

5. Trophies

6. It’s Dark Inside

7. Psychedelic Orgasm

8. Tree House

9. Shelf Warmer

10. The Believers

11. Dream Dollar

DateCityVenue
March 21Burlington, VAHigher Ground
March 22Washington, D.C.Black Cat
March 23Queens, NYKnockdown Center
March 27Los Angeles, CAThe Regent Theater
March 29Ventura, CAMusic Hall
March 30San Francisco, CAFillmore