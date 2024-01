Kim Gordon announces new solo album, shares “Bye Bye” video

2 hours ago by Em Moore

Kim Gordon has announced that she will be releasing her second solo album. It is called The Collective and will be out on March 8 via Matador Records. She has also released a video for her first single “Bye Bye” which was directed by Clara Balzary. Kim Gordon will be playing some US shows in March and released her first solo record No Home Record in 2019. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.