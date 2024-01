Tours 45 minutes ago by Em Moore

CHERYM have announced tour dates for Ireland, the UK, and Europe for February and March. The majority of shows are headliners and they will be supporting Enter Shikari and supporting Get Jealous on select dates. CHERYM will be releasing their debut album Take It Or Leave It on February 16 via Alcopop! Records and released their EP Hey Tori in 2021. Check out the dates below.