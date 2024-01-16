CHERYM announce tour dates for Ireland, Europe, and the UK

CHERYM have announced tour dates for Ireland, the UK, and Europe for February and March. The majority of shows are headliners and they will be supporting Enter Shikari and supporting Get Jealous on select dates. CHERYM will be releasing their debut album Take It Or Leave It on February 16 via Alcopop! Records and released their EP Hey Tori in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 09The Nerve CentreDerry, IE
Feb 21The Hug and PintGlasgow, UK
Feb 22Headrow HouseLeeds, UK
Feb 23GulliversManchester, UK
Feb 24Paper Dress VintageLondon, UK
Feb 29Willem TweeHertogenbosch, NL
Mar 01V11Rotterdam, NL
Mar 02Luxor LiveArnhem, NL
Mar 21The AcademyDublin, IE (supporting Enter Shikari)
Mar 22The AcademyDublin, IE (supporting Enter Shikari)
Mar 23Limelight 1Belfast, IE (supporting Enter Shikari)
Mar 25Molotow Music ClubHamburg, DE
Mar 26CassiopeiaBerlin, DE (supporting Get Jealous)
Mar 27NaumannsLeipzig, DE (supporting Get Jealous)
Mar 28DruckluftOberhausen, DE