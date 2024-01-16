CHERYM have announced tour dates for Ireland, the UK, and Europe for February and March. The majority of shows are headliners and they will be supporting Enter Shikari and supporting Get Jealous on select dates. CHERYM will be releasing their debut album Take It Or Leave It on February 16 via Alcopop! Records and released their EP Hey Tori in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 09
|The Nerve Centre
|Derry, IE
|Feb 21
|The Hug and Pint
|Glasgow, UK
|Feb 22
|Headrow House
|Leeds, UK
|Feb 23
|Gullivers
|Manchester, UK
|Feb 24
|Paper Dress Vintage
|London, UK
|Feb 29
|Willem Twee
|Hertogenbosch, NL
|Mar 01
|V11
|Rotterdam, NL
|Mar 02
|Luxor Live
|Arnhem, NL
|Mar 21
|The Academy
|Dublin, IE (supporting Enter Shikari)
|Mar 22
|The Academy
|Dublin, IE (supporting Enter Shikari)
|Mar 23
|Limelight 1
|Belfast, IE (supporting Enter Shikari)
|Mar 25
|Molotow Music Club
|Hamburg, DE
|Mar 26
|Cassiopeia
|Berlin, DE (supporting Get Jealous)
|Mar 27
|Naumanns
|Leipzig, DE (supporting Get Jealous)
|Mar 28
|Druckluft
|Oberhausen, DE