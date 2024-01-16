Motorhead to release 8xCD live box set

Motörhead will release a CD box set, collecting their Lost Tapes set. The set includes Volume 1 : Live at Sala Aqualung, Madrid, 1st June 1995, Volume 2 : Live at University of East Anglia, Norwich, 18th October 1998, Volume 3 : Live at KB Hallen, Malmö, 17th November 2000, Volume 4 : Live at Sporthalle, Heilbronn, 29th December 1984 and Volume 5 : Live at Download Festival, Donington, England, June 13, 2008 (which will also be released as a separate double vinyl record. That's out February 23.