4 hours ago by John Gentile

Punk Rock Bowling has announced two of its many club shows. Club shows announced so far include: Friday. May 24 with The Humpers, Throw Rag, Electric Frankenstein, Three To Tags, and Marching Party; Saturday, May 26 with The Queers, The Dwarves, FYP, and Side Kick. PRB 2024 is in Vegas on Memorial Day weekend. More dates will be announced over the next few weeks.