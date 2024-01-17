Vial announce new album, release “falling short”

by Em Moore
Vial have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called burnout and will be out on March 29 via Get Better Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “falling short” which was directed by drummer Katie Fischer. Vial released their album Loudmouth in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.
burnout Tracklist
1. two-faced
2. falling short
3. bottle blonde
4. broth song
5. chronic illness flareups
6. therapy pt. iii
7. just fine
8. friendship bracelet
9. ur dad
10. apathy