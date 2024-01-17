Jakobs Castle announce debut LP, release video for “Catch Me”

Jakobs Castle, the project of Jakob Nowell (who is the son of the late Bradley Nowell of Sublime), has announced that he will be releasing his debut album. The album is called Enter: The Castle and will be out on April 12 via Epitaph Records. He has also released a video for his new song “Catch Me”. Jakobs Castle is currently touring the US with G. Love and Special Sauce. Jakob Nowell will also be joining Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson to play a Sublime set at Coachella in April. Check out the video and tracklist below.