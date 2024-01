Green Day played a set in the NYC subway last night as part of the Jimmy Fallon show. Fallon introduced the band who then played a six song set, promoting the upcoming Saviors album. The band played six songs, including a cover of Bad company's "Feel like Makin' Love" and Kiss' "rock n roll all Nite." The location was 47-50 Rockefeller Subway Station. You can see a clip below.