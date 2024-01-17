Escuela Grind / Capra (US)

Escuela Grind have announced US dates for March. Capra will be joining them on all dates. Escuela Grind are currently touring the US and BC and released their EP DDEEAATTHHMMEETTAALL earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 01Cobra CabanaRichmond, VA
Mar 02AurafestSavannah, GA
Mar 03The MilestoneCharlotte, NC
Mar 04Flying Panther Skate ShopRoanoke, VA
Mar 05Basement TransmissionsErie, PA
Mar 06Water St. Music HallRochester, NY
Mar 07Lost HorizonSyracuse, NY
Mar 08Higher GroundBurlington, VT
Mar 09Geno’s Rock RoomPortland, ME