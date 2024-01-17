Escuela Grind have announced US dates for March. Capra will be joining them on all dates. Escuela Grind are currently touring the US and BC and released their EP DDEEAATTHHMMEETTAALL earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 01
|Cobra Cabana
|Richmond, VA
|Mar 02
|Aurafest
|Savannah, GA
|Mar 03
|The Milestone
|Charlotte, NC
|Mar 04
|Flying Panther Skate Shop
|Roanoke, VA
|Mar 05
|Basement Transmissions
|Erie, PA
|Mar 06
|Water St. Music Hall
|Rochester, NY
|Mar 07
|Lost Horizon
|Syracuse, NY
|Mar 08
|Higher Ground
|Burlington, VT
|Mar 09
|Geno’s Rock Room
|Portland, ME