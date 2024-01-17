by Em Moore
Strung Out have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Dead Rebellion and will be out on April 5 via Fat Wreck Chords. The band has also released a video for their new song “Cages” which was created by J Sek. Strung Out will be touring North America with Less Than Jake in March and released Songs. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Dead Rebellion Tracklist
Future Ghosts
Signal Fires
New Gods
White Owls
Life You Bleed
Cages
Empire Down
Resistance
Ceremony
Veronica’s Song
Dystopian Party Bus
Plastic Skeletons