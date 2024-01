3 hours ago by Em Moore

Bite The Hand, the band made up of members of Spiritual Cramp, State Faults, and Absinthe Father, have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called Brutal By Design and will be out on March 8 via Big Bite Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Day Of Pain” which was directed by Timmy Lodhi. Check out the video and tracklist below.