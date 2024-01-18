Condé Nast folds Pitchfork into GQ, lays off many staff members

Condé Nast, who bought Pitchfork in 2015, is folding the publication into GQ. Condé Nast announced this move via memo on Wednesday, as well as the large scale lay-offs of many Pitchfork staff members, including editor-in-chief Puja Patel. However, Conde Nast did not state exactly how many writers/staffers were being laid off. Features editor Jill Mapes, who was laid off, stated on Twitter: "I’ve referred to my job at pitchfork as being on a ferris wheel at closing time, just waiting for them to yank me down,” Mapes wrote in the post. “after nearly 8 yrs, mass layoffs got me. glad we could spend that time trying to make it a less dude-ish place just for GQ to end up at the helm.”