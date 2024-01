, Posted by 7 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

Punk Rock Bowling has announced a new club show. The resurrected Rich Kids on LSD with Tony of Municipal Waste play the Sand Dollar on May 25. Dr. Know, The Grim, and Romper also play the gig. This may be the first RKL since the band reunited/reformed, unless they announce earlier dates between now and May.