, Posted by 3 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Codefendants have released a video for their new song featuring 2Mex called “Living Las Vegas”. The video was created by Morgan’s brother and is described as “a transformative work”. The song is off their new 10-inch single which also includes “Counting Back From 13” and is available now via Bottles To The Ground. Codefendants released This Is Crime Wave in 2023. Check out the video below.