Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Be Well have announced European tour dates for this spring. Calling Hours will be joining them on all dates except for SBAM Rocks on May 31. In a statement released along with the dates, the band said that these will be their only European dates this year but to expect a new 7-inch in May, a new full-length record, and a full US tour soon. Be Well released Hello Sun in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 30
|JZ Riot
|Liechtenstein, LI
|May 31
|SBAM Rocks
|Stuttgart, DE
|Jun 01
|Booze Cruise
|Hamburg, DE
|Jun 02
|Kesselhaus
|Wiesbaden, DE