Be Well announce European tour dates

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Be Well have announced European tour dates for this spring. Calling Hours will be joining them on all dates except for SBAM Rocks on May 31. In a statement released along with the dates, the band said that these will be their only European dates this year but to expect a new 7-inch in May, a new full-length record, and a full US tour soon. Be Well released Hello Sun in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 30JZ RiotLiechtenstein, LI
May 31SBAM RocksStuttgart, DE
Jun 01Booze CruiseHamburg, DE
Jun 02KesselhausWiesbaden, DE