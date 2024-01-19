Episode #648.66 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode John and Em talk about the No Doubt reunion, Sublime playing with Jakob Nowell at Coachella, Jakobs Castle’s upcoming album, Rage Against The Machine no longer touring, the end of Pitchfork, the new Hellcat single by The Calamatix, and so much more. Listen to the episode below!
