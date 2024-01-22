Sunny Day Real Estate have announced US tour dates to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their album Diary . They will be playing the record in full on all dates and tickets go on sale on Friday, January 26. The band will also be releasing a re-recorded version of the album which was recording live in studio and features a new song called “Novum Vetus”. The album will be out on May 3. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|March 13
|Lawrence, KS
|Liberty Hall
|March 14
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Beer City Music Hall
|March 16
|Austin, TX
|SPIN at Stubb’s
|May 01
|Raleigh, NC
|Lincoln Theatre
|May 03
|Gainesville, FL
|High Dive
|May 04
|Atlanta, GA
|Shaky Knees Music Festival
|May 07
|Washington, DC
|The Howard Theatre
|May 09
|Philadelphia, PA
|Theatre of Living Arts
|May 12
|Boston, MA
|Big Night Live
|May 15
|New York, NY
|Irving Plaza
|Aug 14
|Dallas, TX
|The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
|Aug 17
|Denver, CO
|Summit
|Aug 20
|Seattle, WA
|The Showbox
|Aug 21
|Portland, OR
|Pioneer Square (PDX Live Series)
|Aug 23
|Seattle, WA
|The Showbox
|Sep 25
|Chicago, IL
|House of Blues
|Sep 28
|Minneapolis, MN
|The Fillmore
|Oct 15
|San Francisco, CA
|August Hall
|Oct 18
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Belasco