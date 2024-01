Tours 22 hours ago by Em Moore

Sunny Day Real Estate have announced US tour dates to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their album Diary . They will be playing the record in full on all dates and tickets go on sale on Friday, January 26. The band will also be releasing a re-recorded version of the album which was recording live in studio and features a new song called “Novum Vetus”. The album will be out on May 3. Check out the dates below.