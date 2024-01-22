Sunny Day Real Estate announce 'Diary' 30th anniversary tour (US)

Sunny Day Real Estate
by Tours

Sunny Day Real Estate have announced US tour dates to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their album Diary . They will be playing the record in full on all dates and tickets go on sale on Friday, January 26. The band will also be releasing a re-recorded version of the album which was recording live in studio and features a new song called “Novum Vetus”. The album will be out on May 3. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
March 13Lawrence, KSLiberty Hall
March 14Oklahoma City, OKBeer City Music Hall
March 16Austin, TXSPIN at Stubb’s
May 01Raleigh, NCLincoln Theatre
May 03Gainesville, FLHigh Dive
May 04Atlanta, GAShaky Knees Music Festival
May 07Washington, DCThe Howard Theatre
May 09Philadelphia, PATheatre of Living Arts
May 12Boston, MABig Night Live
May 15New York, NYIrving Plaza
Aug 14Dallas, TXThe Echo Lounge & Music Hall
Aug 17Denver, COSummit
Aug 20Seattle, WAThe Showbox
Aug 21Portland, ORPioneer Square (PDX Live Series)
Aug 23Seattle, WAThe Showbox
Sep 25Chicago, ILHouse of Blues
Sep 28Minneapolis, MNThe Fillmore
Oct 15San Francisco, CAAugust Hall
Oct 18Los Angeles, CAThe Belasco