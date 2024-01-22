Monk release video for Olivia Rodrigo cover

Los Angeles-based hardcore punk band Monk have released a video for their cover of “Brutal” by Olivia Rodrigo. The video features live footage of the band and was directed and edited by Andrew Kalu. The cover is available digitally now. Monk will be touring California and Mexico in February. The band released Rock in 2023. Check out the video below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 08Destructive WarehouseFresno, CA
Feb 09Towne SquareLos Angeles, CA
Feb 10Black BoxTijuana, MX
Feb 11The HavenPomona, CA
Feb 12Programme Skate ShopFullerton, CA