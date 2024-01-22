Monk release video for Olivia Rodrigo cover

by Em Moore
Los Angeles-based hardcore punk band Monk have released a video for their cover of “Brutal” by Olivia Rodrigo. The video features live footage of the band and was directed and edited by Andrew Kalu. The cover is available digitally now. Monk will be touring California and Mexico in February. The band released Rock in 2023. Check out the video below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 08
|Destructive Warehouse
|Fresno, CA
|Feb 09
|Towne Square
|Los Angeles, CA
|Feb 10
|Black Box
|Tijuana, MX
|Feb 11
|The Haven
|Pomona, CA
|Feb 12
|Programme Skate Shop
|Fullerton, CA