The Breath announce new EP, share “生 存 へ の 憧 憬 Longing For Survival”

by Em Moore
Tokyo-based hardcore band The Breath have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called 道 理 な き 憎 悪 Reasonless Hate and will be tour on February 9 via Convulse Records. The band has also released their first single from the record called “生 存 へ の 憧 憬 Longing For Survival”. The Breath released their Promo in 2021. Check out the song and tracklist below.
道 理 な き 憎 悪 Reasonless Hate Tracklist
1. Intro
2. 道理なき憎悪 Reasonless Hate
3. 生存への憧憬 Longing For Survival
4. 変革の芽 Sprout Of Revolution
5. 有害な類別 Harmful Classification
6. 土壌 Soil