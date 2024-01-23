The Breath announce new EP, share “生 存 へ の 憧 憬 Longing For Survival”

Tokyo-based hardcore band The Breath have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called 道 理 な き 憎 悪 Reasonless Hate and will be tour on February 9 via Convulse Records. The band has also released their first single from the record called “生 存 へ の 憧 憬 Longing For Survival”. The Breath released their Promo in 2021. Check out the song and tracklist below.