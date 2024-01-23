CNTS announce new album, release “Smart Mouth” video

by Em Moore
CNTS, the band that features members of Dead Cross, Retox, and Qui, have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Thoughts and Prayers and will be out on March 29 via Ipecac Recordings. The band has also released a video for their new song “Smart Mouth” which was directed by Meriel O’Connell. CNTS released their album Cunts in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Thoughts and Prayers Tracklist
I Won’t Work For You
Thoughts and Prayers
Smart Mouth
Dear Sir
For A Good Time (Don’t Call Her)
Alone
Eating You Alive
Real Truth
Junkie
Drown