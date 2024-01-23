CNTS announce new album, release “Smart Mouth” video

CNTS
by

CNTS, the band that features members of Dead Cross, Retox, and Qui, have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Thoughts and Prayers and will be out on March 29 via Ipecac Recordings. The band has also released a video for their new song “Smart Mouth” which was directed by Meriel O’Connell. CNTS released their album Cunts in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Thoughts and Prayers Tracklist

I Won’t Work For You

Thoughts and Prayers

Smart Mouth

Dear Sir

For A Good Time (Don’t Call Her)

Alone

Eating You Alive

Real Truth

Junkie

Drown