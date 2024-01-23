CNTS announce new album, release “Smart Mouth” video

CNTS, the band that features members of Dead Cross, Retox, and Qui, have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Thoughts and Prayers and will be out on March 29 via Ipecac Recordings. The band has also released a video for their new song “Smart Mouth” which was directed by Meriel O’Connell. CNTS released their album Cunts in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.