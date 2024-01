19 hours ago by Em Moore

Rosie Tucker has announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Utopia Now! and will be out on March 22 via Sentimental Records. A video for their new song “All My Exes Live in Vortexes” has also been released. The video was directed by Monica Moore-Suriyage. Rosie Tucker released Sucker Supreme in 2021. Check out the video below.