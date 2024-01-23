A New Violet: “Let Go”

We are pleased to bring to you an all new Punknews video premiere for Orlando based pop punkers A New Violet. The band recently released their debut EP titled The Heat is Getting Hotter over at Manic Kat Records. We have a fun video premiere for "Let Go", see below to check it out. The band will also be playing a few date this March in southern US.

DateLocationVenue
Wednesday, March 13thOrlando, FLThe Spot
Thursday, March 14thCrestview, FLJimmy's Jukebox
Friday, March 15thHattiesburg, MSSwitchyard
Saturday, March 16thSpring, TX19th Hole Grill and Bar
Sunday, March 17thCorpus Christi, TXBoozers Rock House