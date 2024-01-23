We are pleased to bring to you an all new Punknews video premiere for Orlando based pop punkers A New Violet. The band recently released their debut EP titled The Heat is Getting Hotter over at Manic Kat Records. We have a fun video premiere for "Let Go", see below to check it out. The band will also be playing a few date this March in southern US.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|Wednesday, March 13th
|Orlando, FL
|The Spot
|Thursday, March 14th
|Crestview, FL
|Jimmy's Jukebox
|Friday, March 15th
|Hattiesburg, MS
|Switchyard
|Saturday, March 16th
|Spring, TX
|19th Hole Grill and Bar
|Sunday, March 17th
|Corpus Christi, TX
|Boozers Rock House