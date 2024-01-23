Spaced announce new album, release “Landslide” video

Spaced have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called This Is All We Ever Get and will be out on March 22 via Revelation Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Landslide” which was directed and edited by Adam Kellerman. Spaced will be touring North America with Militarie Gun starting next month and will be touring the UK with Shooting Daggers in the spring. The band released Spaced Jams in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.