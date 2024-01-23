Militarie Gun announce new EP, share “My Friends Are Having A Hard Time” (ft. Manchester Orchestra)

by Em Moore
Militarie Gun have announced a new EP. The EP is called Life Under The Sun and features reworked versions of songs from their 2023 album Life Under The Gun as well as a cover of NOFX’s “Whoops, I OD’d”. The EP will be out on January 26 via Loma Vista. The band has also released a video for their new version of “My Friends Are Having A Hard Time” which features Manchester Orchestra. Militarie Gun will be touring North America starting at the end of this month. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Life Under The Sun Tracklist
Never Fucked Up Twice (ft. Bully)
Very High (Under The Sun)
Will Logic (Ft. Mannequin Pussy)
My Friends Are Having A Hard Time (ft. Manchester Orchestra)
Whoops, I OD’d (NOFX cover)