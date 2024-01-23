Militarie Gun announce new EP, share “My Friends Are Having A Hard Time” (ft. Manchester Orchestra)

Militarie Gun have announced a new EP. The EP is called Life Under The Sun and features reworked versions of songs from their 2023 album Life Under The Gun as well as a cover of NOFX’s “Whoops, I OD’d”. The EP will be out on January 26 via Loma Vista. The band has also released a video for their new version of “My Friends Are Having A Hard Time” which features Manchester Orchestra. Militarie Gun will be touring North America starting at the end of this month. Check out the video and tracklist below.