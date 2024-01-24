Pillow Queens announce new album, release “Gone” video

by Em Moore
Pillow Queens have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Name Your Sorrow and will be out on April 19. The band has also released a visualizer video for their new song “Gone”. Pillow Queens will be touring the UK and Ireland this summer and released their album Leave The Light On in 2022. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.
Name Your Sorrow Tracklist
February 8th
Suffer
Like A Lesson
Blew Up The World
Friend Of Mine
The Bar’s Closed
Gone
So Kind
Heavy Pour
One Night
Love II
Notes On Worth
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Jun. 05
|Leeds, UK
|Wardrobe
|Jun. 06
|Bristol, UK
|The Fleece
|Jun. 07
|London, UK
|Brixton Electric
|Jun. 08
|Manchester, UK
|YES Pink Room
|Jun. 10
|Newcastle, UK
|Cluny
|Jun. 11
|Glasgow, UK
|Saint Lukes
|Jul. 13
|Dublin, IE
|Iveagh Gardens