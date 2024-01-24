Pillow Queens announce new album, release “Gone” video

Pillow Queens
by

Pillow Queens have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Name Your Sorrow and will be out on April 19. The band has also released a visualizer video for their new song “Gone”. Pillow Queens will be touring the UK and Ireland this summer and released their album Leave The Light On in 2022. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.

Name Your Sorrow Tracklist

February 8th

Suffer

Like A Lesson

Blew Up The World

Friend Of Mine

The Bar’s Closed

Gone

So Kind

Heavy Pour

One Night

Love II

Notes On Worth

DateCityVenue
Jun. 05Leeds, UKWardrobe
Jun. 06Bristol, UKThe Fleece
Jun. 07London, UKBrixton Electric
Jun. 08Manchester, UKYES Pink Room
Jun. 10Newcastle, UKCluny
Jun. 11Glasgow, UKSaint Lukes﻿
Jul. 13Dublin, IEIveagh Gardens