Bitters and Distractions to release new record

by Em Moore
Long Island-based acoustic punk duo Bitters and Distractions have announced that they will be releasing a new record. It is called The Home That Procrastination Built and will be out on March 15 via Sell The Heart Records. Bitters and Distractions released their EP Make Each Day’s Purpose What You Can Recall in 2022. Check out the tracklist below.
The Home That Procrastination Built Tracklist
Ballad of Brendan Frye
Rocky and the Other Guy (ft. Matty Lupinacci of Gone Stereo)
The Expression Left Your Face (ft. Will Romeo of Neckscars)
Mermaids