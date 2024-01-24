IDLES, Bob Vylan, Problem Patterns, more to play Truck Festival 2024

UK-based music festival Truck Festival has announced its first wave of artists for this year. IDLES, Wet Leg, Bob Vylan, Ditz, Problem Patterns, Me Rex, The Menstrual Cramps, and The Wytches are among the bands announced. Truck Festival will take place July 26-28 at Hill Farm in Oxfordshire, UK. See the full lineup below.

Truck Festival First Wave Lineup 2024

Jamie T

Wet Leg

The Streets

IDLES

The Kooks

Declan McKenna

Sea Girls

Holly Humberstone

The Nuts

Soft Play

Yard Art

Katy B

The Pigeon Detectives

Bob Vylan

Peace

Black Honey

Sundara Karma

The Magic Gang

The Mysterines

The Royston Club

Antony Szmierek

Willie J Healy

86TVs

Newdad

Nieve Ella

English Teacher

Corella

CVC

Divorce

Ditz

Coach Party

Katie Gregson-MacLeod

The Wytches

Lime Garden

Folly Group

Fat Dog

Been Stellar

Lexie Carroll

Fred Roberts

Cameron Hayes

Cucamaras

Mary In The Junkyard

Nightbus

Mitch Santiago

Problem Patterns

Me Rex

The Menstrual Cramps

Ebbb

Juice Pops

Barrioke feat. Shaun Williamson

Mr. Motivator

Oxford Symphony Orchestra