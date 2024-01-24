UK-based music festival Truck Festival has announced its first wave of artists for this year. IDLES, Wet Leg, Bob Vylan, Ditz, Problem Patterns, Me Rex, The Menstrual Cramps, and The Wytches are among the bands announced. Truck Festival will take place July 26-28 at Hill Farm in Oxfordshire, UK. See the full lineup below.
Truck Festival First Wave Lineup 2024
Jamie T
Wet Leg
The Streets
IDLES
The Kooks
Declan McKenna
Sea Girls
Holly Humberstone
The Nuts
Soft Play
Yard Art
Katy B
The Pigeon Detectives
Bob Vylan
Peace
Black Honey
Sundara Karma
The Magic Gang
The Mysterines
The Royston Club
Antony Szmierek
Willie J Healy
86TVs
Newdad
Nieve Ella
English Teacher
Corella
CVC
Divorce
Ditz
Coach Party
Katie Gregson-MacLeod
The Wytches
Lime Garden
Folly Group
Fat Dog
Been Stellar
Lexie Carroll
Fred Roberts
Cameron Hayes
Cucamaras
Mary In The Junkyard
Nightbus
Mitch Santiago
Problem Patterns
Me Rex
The Menstrual Cramps
Ebbb
Juice Pops
Barrioke feat. Shaun Williamson
Mr. Motivator
Oxford Symphony Orchestra