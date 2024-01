Mean Jeans have released a video for their new song “Lost My Mind”. The video was produced by Andrew of No Future and the Instagram art/meme page Teenage Stepdad. The song is off their upcoming album Blasted which will be out on February 9 via Fat Wreck Chords. Mean Jeans will be touring Australia with The Chats in February and released Gigantic Sike in 2019. Check out the video below.