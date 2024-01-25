Michigan-based music festival Pug Fest has announced its first wave lineup for this year. 159/Silence, Adventurer, Blind Tiger, Belmont, Cheem, Dollar Signs, Dreamwell, Excuse Me, Who Are You?, Flight Patterns, Guitar Fight From Fooly Cooly, Hit Like A Girl, Hey Thanks!, John Galm of Snowing, Kerosene Heights, Lilac Kings, Heavenly Blue, Michael Cera Palin, Moosecreek Park, Palette Knife, Retirement Party, Sign Language, Stars Hollow, Stay Inside, The Undertaking!, and TRSH will be playing the festival. Pug Fest 2: Welcome To Pugdale will take place June 28-30 across several venues in Ferndale, Michigan.
