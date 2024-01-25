Bayside release new song “Castaway”, announce US tour

Bayside has released a new song. It is called “Castaway” and appears to be a standalone single. The band has also announced US tour dates for this spring. Finch, Armor For Sleep, and Winona Fighter will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 26. Bayside released their Red EP in 2022 and their Blue EP in 2023. Check out the song and dates below.

DateCtityVenue
4/3Pittsburgh, PARoxian Theatre
4/4Sayreville, NJStarland Ballroom
4/5Baltimore, MDRams Head Live
4/6Raleigh, NCThe Ritz
4/7Nashville, TNBrooklyn Bowl
4/9Atlanta, GAThe Masquerade (Heaven)
4/10Orlando, FLHouse of Blues
4/12Houston, TXHouse of Blues
4/13Austin, TXStubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre
4/14Dallas, TXHouse of Blues
4/16Phoenix, AZThe Van Buren
4/17Los Angeles, CAThe Wiltern
4/19Anaheim, CAHouse of Blues
4/20San Diego, CAThe Observatory North Park
4/21Berkeley, CAThe UC Theatre
4/23Portland, ORRoeseland Theater
4/24Seattle, WAShowbox SoDo
4/26Salt Lake City, UTUnion Events Center
4/27Denver, COFillmore Auditorium
4/29Chicago, ILHouse of Blues
4/30Cincinnati, OHBogart’s
5/1Detroit, MIThe Fillmore Detroit
5/3Philadelphia, PAFranklin Music Hall (without Winona Fighter)
5/4New York, NYTerminal 5 (without Winona Fighter)
5/5Boston, MARoadrunner (without Winona Fighter)