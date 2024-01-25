Bayside has released a new song. It is called “Castaway” and appears to be a standalone single. The band has also announced US tour dates for this spring. Finch, Armor For Sleep, and Winona Fighter will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 26. Bayside released their Red EP in 2022 and their Blue EP in 2023. Check out the song and dates below.
|Date
|Ctity
|Venue
|4/3
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Roxian Theatre
|4/4
|Sayreville, NJ
|Starland Ballroom
|4/5
|Baltimore, MD
|Rams Head Live
|4/6
|Raleigh, NC
|The Ritz
|4/7
|Nashville, TN
|Brooklyn Bowl
|4/9
|Atlanta, GA
|The Masquerade (Heaven)
|4/10
|Orlando, FL
|House of Blues
|4/12
|Houston, TX
|House of Blues
|4/13
|Austin, TX
|Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre
|4/14
|Dallas, TX
|House of Blues
|4/16
|Phoenix, AZ
|The Van Buren
|4/17
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Wiltern
|4/19
|Anaheim, CA
|House of Blues
|4/20
|San Diego, CA
|The Observatory North Park
|4/21
|Berkeley, CA
|The UC Theatre
|4/23
|Portland, OR
|Roeseland Theater
|4/24
|Seattle, WA
|Showbox SoDo
|4/26
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Union Events Center
|4/27
|Denver, CO
|Fillmore Auditorium
|4/29
|Chicago, IL
|House of Blues
|4/30
|Cincinnati, OH
|Bogart’s
|5/1
|Detroit, MI
|The Fillmore Detroit
|5/3
|Philadelphia, PA
|Franklin Music Hall (without Winona Fighter)
|5/4
|New York, NY
|Terminal 5 (without Winona Fighter)
|5/5
|Boston, MA
|Roadrunner (without Winona Fighter)