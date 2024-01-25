Bayside has released a new song. It is called “Castaway” and appears to be a standalone single. The band has also announced US tour dates for this spring. Finch, Armor For Sleep, and Winona Fighter will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 26. Bayside released their Red EP in 2022 and their Blue EP in 2023. Check out the song and dates below.