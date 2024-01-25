The Real McKenzies / Brutal Youth announce Western Canada shows

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

The Real McKenzies and Brutal Youth have announced tour dates for Western Canada. The tour will kick off in March and is called the St. Patrick’s Day Off the Leash tour. Real McKenzies will be playing their 2008 album Off The Leash in full on select dates. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Mar 07Rickshaw TheatreVancouver, BCperforming Off The Leash, Another Joe Supporting
Mar 08White Eagle HallVictoria, BCperforming Off The Leash
Mar 14The BuckinghamEdmonton, ABperforming Off The Leash, The Devil’s Son and Super Ego supporting
Mar 15The BuckinghamEdmonton, ABw/Bogue Brigade, Pagans of Northumberland
Mar 16Modern LoveCalgary, ABperforming Off The Leash, w/Downway, Julius Sumner Miller
Mar 17Modern LoveCalgary, ABw/No Brainer, Pagans of Northumberland