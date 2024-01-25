Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
The Real McKenzies and Brutal Youth have announced tour dates for Western Canada. The tour will kick off in March and is called the St. Patrick’s Day Off the Leash tour. Real McKenzies will be playing their 2008 album Off The Leash in full on select dates. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Mar 07
|Rickshaw Theatre
|Vancouver, BC
|performing Off The Leash, Another Joe Supporting
|Mar 08
|White Eagle Hall
|Victoria, BC
|performing Off The Leash
|Mar 14
|The Buckingham
|Edmonton, AB
|performing Off The Leash, The Devil’s Son and Super Ego supporting
|Mar 15
|The Buckingham
|Edmonton, AB
|w/Bogue Brigade, Pagans of Northumberland
|Mar 16
|Modern Love
|Calgary, AB
|performing Off The Leash, w/Downway, Julius Sumner Miller
|Mar 17
|Modern Love
|Calgary, AB
|w/No Brainer, Pagans of Northumberland