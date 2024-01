25 minutes ago by Em Moore

Sunny Day Real Estate have released a video for their first new song since 2014, “Novum Vetus”. The song is off their upcoming live re-recording of their 1994 album Diary, Diary - Live at London Bridge Studio, which will be out on May 3 via Sub Pop Records. Sunny Day Real Estate will be touring the US to celebrate the 30th anniversary of ’Diary’ in the spring. Check out the video below.