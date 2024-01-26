NØ MAN announce new album, release “Glitter and Spit”

by Em Moore
Washington, DC-based NØ MAN have announced that they will be releasing their third album. It is called Glitter and Spit and will be out on March 29 via Iodine Recordings. The band has also released the audio for the title track. NØ MAN released their album ERASE in 2020. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Glitter and Spit Tracklist
1. Eat my Twin
2. Glitter and Spit
3. Poison Darts
4. Eye Spy
5. God’s Neighborhood
6. March of Ides
7. Can’t Kill Us All
8. Monument to Pleasure
9. Burning Skulls
10. Damaar