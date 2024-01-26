Upchuck have announced tour dates for Europe and the UK. They will be heading across the pond in the spring. Upchuck released Bite The Hand That Feeds in 2023 and we caught up with the band to talk about the album last year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 17
|Stroomhuis
|Eindhoven, NL
|May 18
|London Calling Fest
|Amsterdam, NL
|May 19
|Botanique
|Brussels, BE
|May 21
|Point Ephemere
|Paris, FR
|May 22
|L’Aeronef
|Lille, FR
|May 25
|Wide Awake Festival
|London, UK
|May 28
|Dareshack
|Bristol, UK
|May 29
|Yes
|Manchester, UK
|May 30
|Hug and Pint
|Glasgow, UK
|May 31
|Hyde Park Book Club
|Leeds, UK
|Jun 01
|Shacklewell Arms
|London, UK
|Jun 02
|Green Door Store
|Brighton, UK
|Jun 05
|Farmm
|Hasselt, BE
|Jun 06
|Water Moulin
|Tournai, BE