Upchuck announce spring tour (EU / UK)

Upchuck have announced tour dates for Europe and the UK. They will be heading across the pond in the spring. Upchuck released Bite The Hand That Feeds in 2023 and we caught up with the band to talk about the album last year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 17StroomhuisEindhoven, NL
May 18London Calling FestAmsterdam, NL
May 19BotaniqueBrussels, BE
May 21Point EphemereParis, FR
May 22L’AeronefLille, FR
May 25Wide Awake FestivalLondon, UK
May 28DareshackBristol, UK
May 29YesManchester, UK
May 30Hug and PintGlasgow, UK
May 31Hyde Park Book ClubLeeds, UK
Jun 01Shacklewell ArmsLondon, UK
Jun 02Green Door StoreBrighton, UK
Jun 05FarmmHasselt, BE
Jun 06Water MoulinTournai, BE