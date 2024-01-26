On January 25, Thursday hit the Town Ballroom in Buffalo, New York. The band played their album War All The Time in full and they were joined by Rival Schools and Many Eyes. Our photographer Stephen McGill was there to capture all the action. Check out his photos below.
About the Photographer
Stephen McGill has probably seen that band. Over 10 years as a live music photographer and over thousands of shows he's made a habit of trying to find the new and exciting, the confrontational, and the interesting. You can find more of his work at https://www.flickr.com/photos/smcgillphotography.