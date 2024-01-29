Toronto-based DIY music festival Bitch Fest has announced its lineup for this year. Cross Dog, The Filthy Radicals, Doghouse Rose, Mvll Crimes, The Holdouts, Thunder Queens, Like A Motorcycle, Heavy Petter, Hysterics, Heart Attack Kids, Second Wife, Nameless Friends, Earl Wyvern, Angry Spells, The Black Void, Queens and Kings, Punx in Space, and Wise Guise will be playing the festival. Bitch Fest will take place across 9 venues in Toronto every weekend in March. Check out the lineup in full below.
Bitch Fest 2024 Lineup
Cross Dog
The Filthy Radicals
CNT
Doghouse Rose
Wise Guise
Mvll Crimes
Chinese Medicine
Pretty Face
Shit Happens
High Anxiety
The Lookout
The Lef7overs
Kavara
Neon Bloom
The Holdouts
Strange Limbs
Bananananananana
Thunder Queens
Abraxas Reflux
Psychbike
Like A Motorcycle
Positive Charge
Chairman
Electrokat
Sugar Bomb
Days on Parade
Heavy Petter
Iron Moose
Like A Girl
Hysterics
Be Still
Back Alley Gospel
Heart Attack Kids
Death Club
Second Wife
Nameless Friends
They Call It Chaos
Earl Wyvern
Blind Decision
Gaijin Smash
Angry Spells
Dangersex
Duotang
The Black Void
Queens and Kings
Punx In Space
Souls Cut Cold
Morgan-Paige
Pizza Bush
Ashlee Schatzee
ASD
Chyenex
Cheap Sets