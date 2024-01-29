Cross Dog, The Filthy Radicals, Doghouse Rose, Mvll Crimes, more to play Bitch Fest 2024

by Festivals & Events

Toronto-based DIY music festival Bitch Fest has announced its lineup for this year. Cross Dog, The Filthy Radicals, Doghouse Rose, Mvll Crimes, The Holdouts, Thunder Queens, Like A Motorcycle, Heavy Petter, Hysterics, Heart Attack Kids, Second Wife, Nameless Friends, Earl Wyvern, Angry Spells, The Black Void, Queens and Kings, Punx in Space, and Wise Guise will be playing the festival. Bitch Fest will take place across 9 venues in Toronto every weekend in March. Check out the lineup in full below.

Bitch Fest 2024 Lineup

Cross Dog

The Filthy Radicals

CNT

Doghouse Rose

Wise Guise

Mvll Crimes

Chinese Medicine

Pretty Face

Shit Happens

High Anxiety

The Lookout

The Lef7overs

Kavara

Neon Bloom

The Holdouts

Strange Limbs

Bananananananana

Thunder Queens

Abraxas Reflux

Psychbike

Like A Motorcycle

Positive Charge

Chairman

Electrokat

Sugar Bomb

Days on Parade

Heavy Petter

Iron Moose

Like A Girl

Hysterics

Be Still

Back Alley Gospel

Heart Attack Kids

Death Club

Second Wife

Nameless Friends

They Call It Chaos

Earl Wyvern

Blind Decision

Gaijin Smash

Angry Spells

Dangersex

Duotang

The Black Void

Queens and Kings

Punx In Space

Souls Cut Cold

Morgan-Paige

Pizza Bush

Ashlee Schatzee

ASD

Chyenex

Cheap Sets