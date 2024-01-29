Pupil Slicer have announced UK tour dates for the spring. They will be playing their 2023 album Blossom in full and Coilguns and God Alone will be joining them on all dates except for Takedown Festival. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 10
|Devils Dog
|Birmingham, UK
|Apr 11
|Dust
|Brighton, UK
|Apr 12
|Rough Trade
|Bristol, UK
|Apr 13
|Junction
|Plymouth, UK
|Apr 14
|Takedown Festival
|Portsmouth, UK (Pupil Slicer only)
|Apr 16
|Stereo
|Glasgow, UK
|Apr 17
|Cluny 2
|Newcastle, UK
|Apr 18
|Boom
|Leeds, UK
|Apr 19
|White Hotel
|Manchester, UK
|Apr 20
|Rock City Beta
|Nottingham, UK
|Apr 21
|Oslo
|London, UK