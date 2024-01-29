Pupil Slicer announce UK tour

Pupil Slicer have announced UK tour dates for the spring. They will be playing their 2023 album Blossom in full and Coilguns and God Alone will be joining them on all dates except for Takedown Festival. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 10Devils DogBirmingham, UK
Apr 11DustBrighton, UK
Apr 12Rough TradeBristol, UK
Apr 13JunctionPlymouth, UK
Apr 14Takedown FestivalPortsmouth, UK (Pupil Slicer only)
Apr 16StereoGlasgow, UK
Apr 17Cluny 2Newcastle, UK
Apr 18BoomLeeds, UK
Apr 19White HotelManchester, UK
Apr 20Rock City BetaNottingham, UK
Apr 21OsloLondon, UK