GEL have announced tour dates for Europe and the UK for this summer. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, January 31. GEL released their album Only Constant in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
31.05Primavera SoundBarcelona, ES
12.06The Star and GarterManchester, UK
13.06Nice N SleazyGlasgow, UK
14.06Brudenell Social ClubLeeds, UK
15.06Download FestivalDonnington, UK
17.06The GarageLondon, UK
18.06Green Door StoreBrighton, UK
19.06ExchangeBristol, UK
22.06Full Force FestivalGräfenhainichen, DE
24.06PontelungoBologna, IT
25.06Bad BonnBudingen, CH
27.06Jera On AirYsselsteyn, NL
28.06Vainstream RockfestMunster, DE
30.06HellfestClisson, FR
01.07MTC ClubCologne, DE
02.07KesselhausWiesbaden, DE
03.07HeadcrashHamburg, DE
04.07Roskilde FestivalRoskilde, DK
06.07EurockeennesBelfort, FR
07.07IeperfestYpres, BE