Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
GEL have announced tour dates for Europe and the UK for this summer. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, January 31. GEL released their album Only Constant in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|31.05
|Primavera Sound
|Barcelona, ES
|12.06
|The Star and Garter
|Manchester, UK
|13.06
|Nice N Sleazy
|Glasgow, UK
|14.06
|Brudenell Social Club
|Leeds, UK
|15.06
|Download Festival
|Donnington, UK
|17.06
|The Garage
|London, UK
|18.06
|Green Door Store
|Brighton, UK
|19.06
|Exchange
|Bristol, UK
|22.06
|Full Force Festival
|Gräfenhainichen, DE
|24.06
|Pontelungo
|Bologna, IT
|25.06
|Bad Bonn
|Budingen, CH
|27.06
|Jera On Air
|Ysselsteyn, NL
|28.06
|Vainstream Rockfest
|Munster, DE
|30.06
|Hellfest
|Clisson, FR
|01.07
|MTC Club
|Cologne, DE
|02.07
|Kesselhaus
|Wiesbaden, DE
|03.07
|Headcrash
|Hamburg, DE
|04.07
|Roskilde Festival
|Roskilde, DK
|06.07
|Eurockeennes
|Belfort, FR
|07.07
|Ieperfest
|Ypres, BE