Episode #648.67 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, John and Em talk about Doctor Who, Star Trek: The Next Generation, and comic books. They also talk about Em’s interview with Eevie from Eevie Echoes and The Locations, the new video from Mean Jeans, Militarie Gun’s upcoming remix EP, Spaced’s upcoming debut album, Bratmobile playing shows again, the upcoming Pug Fest 2: Welcome To Pugdale festival, and the importance of show flyers. Listen to the episode below!