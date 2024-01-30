Total Massacre announce new album, release “Liberate Applebee's”

Total Massacre
by

Southern Californian punks Total Massacre have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Class War and will be out on March 29. The band has also released a new song called “Liberate Applebee’s”. Total Massacre released The System Works… in 2019. Check out the song and tracklist below.

Class War Tracklist

Liberate Applebee’s

Quiet Part Loud

Self-Care

No Fun Manifesto

Luna

Woke Mind Virus

Disassembly Line

Slapdick Grifters

Serfs Up

Rampant Capitalist Deregulation

Song For Bodhi

Cocaine Mitch

Suburban Proletariat Blues