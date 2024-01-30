Total Massacre announce new album, release “Liberate Applebee's”

by Em Moore
Southern Californian punks Total Massacre have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Class War and will be out on March 29. The band has also released a new song called “Liberate Applebee’s”. Total Massacre released The System Works… in 2019. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Class War Tracklist
Liberate Applebee’s
Quiet Part Loud
Self-Care
No Fun Manifesto
Luna
Woke Mind Virus
Disassembly Line
Slapdick Grifters
Serfs Up
Rampant Capitalist Deregulation
Song For Bodhi
Cocaine Mitch
Suburban Proletariat Blues