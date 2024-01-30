The Chats, Nova Twins, Spanish Love Songs, more added to 2000trees 2024

The Chats, Nova Twins, Spanish Love Songs, more added to 2000trees 2024
by Festivals & Events

2000trees Festival has announced more bands for this year’s festival. The Chats, Nova Twins, Hot Milk, Turnover, Grandson, Spanish Love Songs, Death From Above 1979, Cassyette, Movements, Crawlers, As December Falls, Angel Du$t, Static Dress, Single Mothers, Panic Shack, and Knives are among the bands who will now be playing the festival. These bands join the previously announced lineup that includes The Gaslight Anthem, Manchester Orchestra, Problem Patterns, Gouge Away, Hot Mulligan, The Menstrual Cramps, and awakebutstillinbed. See the updated poster below.