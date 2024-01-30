Knocked Loose have announced spring tour dates for North America. Show Me The Body, Loathe, and Speed will be playing support on all dates. Knocked Loose will be touring Europe and the UK starting next month and released their EP A Tear in the Fabric of Life in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Apr 27
|Las Vegas, NV
|Sick New World (Knocked Loose only)
|Apr 29
|Detroit, MI
|Russell Industrial Center
|May 01
|Nashville, TN
|Marathon Music Works
|May 03
|Lawrence, KS
|Granada
|May 04
|Oklahoma City, OK
|The Criterion
|May 05
|Dallas, TX
|The Factory in Deep Ellum
|May 06
|Austin, TX
|Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
|May 07
|Houston, TX
|White Oak Music Hall
|May 10
|Phoenix, AZ
|The Marquee
|May 11
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Shrine
|May 12
|San Francisco, CA
|The Warfield
|May 14
|Seattle, WA
|Showbox Sodo
|May 15
|Portland, OR
|Roseland Theater
|May 17
|Boise, ID
|Knitting Factory
|May 18
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Complex
|May 19
|Denver, CO
|Mission Ballroom
|May 21
|St. Louis, MO
|The Pageant
|May 22
|Minneapolis, MN
|The Fillmore
|May 23
|Chicago, IL
|Salt Shed
|May 24
|Newport, KY
|Megacorp Pavilion
|May 25
|Cleveland, OH
|Agora Theater
|May 28
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Stage Age
|May 29
|Silver Spring, MD
|The Fillmore
|May 31
|New York, NY
|Terminal 5
|Jun 01
|Boston, MA
|Roadrunner
|Jun 03
|Philadelphia, PA
|Franklin Music Hall
|Jun 04
|Montreal, QC
|Olympia
|Jun 05
|Toronto, ON
|History
|Jun 07
|Raleigh, NC
|The Ritz
|Jun 08
|Atlanta, GA
|The Eastern
|Jun 09
|St. Petersburg, FL
|Jannus Live