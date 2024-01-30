Knocked Loose / Show Me The Body / Loathe / Speed (North America)

Knocked Loose
by Tours

Knocked Loose have announced spring tour dates for North America. Show Me The Body, Loathe, and Speed will be playing support on all dates. Knocked Loose will be touring Europe and the UK starting next month and released their EP A Tear in the Fabric of Life in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Apr 27Las Vegas, NVSick New World (Knocked Loose only) 
Apr 29Detroit, MIRussell Industrial Center
 May 01Nashville, TNMarathon Music Works
 May 03Lawrence, KSGranada 
May 04Oklahoma City, OKThe Criterion
 May 05Dallas, TXThe Factory in Deep Ellum 
May 06Austin, TXStubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater 
May 07Houston, TXWhite Oak Music Hall 
May 10Phoenix, AZThe Marquee
 May 11Los Angeles, CAThe Shrine
 May 12San Francisco, CAThe Warfield 
May 14Seattle, WAShowbox Sodo
 May 15Portland, ORRoseland Theater
 May 17Boise, IDKnitting Factory 
May 18Salt Lake City, UTThe Complex 
May 19Denver, COMission Ballroom 
May 21St. Louis, MOThe Pageant 
May 22Minneapolis, MNThe Fillmore 
May 23Chicago, ILSalt Shed 
May 24Newport, KYMegacorp Pavilion 
May 25Cleveland, OHAgora Theater
 May 28Pittsburgh, PAStage Age 
May 29Silver Spring, MDThe Fillmore 
May 31New York, NYTerminal 5
 Jun 01Boston, MARoadrunner 
Jun 03Philadelphia, PAFranklin Music Hall 
Jun 04Montreal, QCOlympia
 Jun 05Toronto, ONHistory 
Jun 07Raleigh, NCThe Ritz 
Jun 08Atlanta, GAThe Eastern 
Jun 09St. Petersburg, FLJannus Live