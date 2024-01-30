by Em Moore
Death Lens have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Cold World and will be out on May 3 via Epitaph Records. The band has also released a video for the title track which was directed by James Baby. Death Lens will be joining Militarie Gun on select dates on their upcoming North American tour and released their album No Luck in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Cold World Tracklist
Fucked Up
Disturb The Peace
Turnout
Limousine
Nothing’s Forever
Vacant
Bruised
Memory Hotline
Not Enough
Cold World
Lo Que Sera