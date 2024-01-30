Spanish Love Songs and Oso Oso have announced a co-headlining tour for North America. The shows will take place in the spring with Worry Club and Sydney Sprague joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale on February 2. Spanish Love Songs are currently touring the UK and Europe and released their album No Joy in 2023. Oso Oso released Sore Thumb in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|April 03
|Mesa, AZ
|Nile Theatre (no Oso Oso)
|April 05
|San Diego, CA
|House of Blues
|April 06
|Los Angeles, CA
|Regent Theatre (no Sydney Sprague)
|April 07
|Roseville, CA
|Goldfields Roseville
|April 09
|Seattle, WA
|El Corazon
|April 10
|Portland, OR
|Hawthorne
|April 12
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Kilby
|April 13
|Denver, CO
|Summit
|April 15
|Lawrence, KS
|Bottleneck
|April 16
|Des Moines, IA
|Woolys
|April 17
|Minneapolis, MN
|Varsity
|April 18
|Chicago, IL
|Metro
|April 20
|Detroit, MI
|St. Andrews
|April 21
|Cleveland, OH
|Roxy
|April 22
|Toronto, ON
|Axis
|April 24
|Montreal, QC
|Fairmount Theater
|April 25
|Boston, MA
|Paradise
|April 26
|New York, NY
|Warsaw
|April 27
|Philadelphia, PA
|TLA
|April 28
|Washington, DC
|9:30 Club
|April 30
|Nashville, TN
|Basement East
|May 01
|Atlanta, GA
|Masquerade
|May 03
|Tampa, FL
|Orpheum
|May 04
|Orlando, FL
|Abbey
|May 05
|Pensacola, FL
|Handlebar
|May 07
|Houston, TX
|Scout Bar
|May 08
|Austin, TX
|Empire Garage
|May 09
|Dallas, TX
|South Side Music Hall