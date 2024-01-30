Spanish Love Songs and Oso Oso announce co-headlining tour (US and Canada)

Spanish Love Songs
by Tours

Spanish Love Songs and Oso Oso have announced a co-headlining tour for North America. The shows will take place in the spring with Worry Club and Sydney Sprague joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale on February 2. Spanish Love Songs are currently touring the UK and Europe and released their album No Joy in 2023. Oso Oso released Sore Thumb in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
April 03Mesa, AZNile Theatre (no Oso Oso)
April 05San Diego, CAHouse of Blues
April 06Los Angeles, CARegent Theatre (no Sydney Sprague)
April 07Roseville, CAGoldfields Roseville
April 09Seattle, WAEl Corazon
April 10Portland, ORHawthorne
April 12Salt Lake City, UTKilby
April 13Denver, COSummit
April 15Lawrence, KSBottleneck
April 16Des Moines, IAWoolys
April 17Minneapolis, MNVarsity
April 18Chicago, ILMetro
April 20Detroit, MISt. Andrews
April 21Cleveland, OHRoxy
April 22Toronto, ONAxis
April 24Montreal, QCFairmount Theater
April 25Boston, MAParadise
April 26New York, NYWarsaw
April 27Philadelphia, PATLA
April 28Washington, DC9:30 Club
April 30Nashville, TNBasement East
May 01Atlanta, GAMasquerade
May 03Tampa, FLOrpheum
May 04Orlando, FLAbbey
May 05Pensacola, FLHandlebar
May 07Houston, TXScout Bar
May 08Austin, TXEmpire Garage
May 09Dallas, TXSouth Side Music Hall