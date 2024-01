Frail Body announce new album, release “Refrain” video

4 hours ago by Em Moore

Frail Body have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Artificial Bouquet and will be out on March 29 via Deathwish Inc. The band has also released a video for their new song “Refrain” which was shot by Wyatt House and Dave Cullen. Frail Body will be touring the US and Europe this spring and released A Brief Memoriam in 2019. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.